Leo Messi’s top 3 free-kicks vs Sevilla

Back in 2015, Leo Messi's first brace from free-kicks caused a sensation when Barcelona went into the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla in Tbilisi, Georgia, as big favourites. The Argentine striker scored within 13 minutes, two free-kicks of his own. One year later, in February 2016, Leo Messi netted for Barcelona in 2-1 win over Sevilla with an outstanding free-kick at the Camp Nou. Take a look at these sensational free-kicks.