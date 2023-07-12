Leon Balogun excited to be ‘coming home’ after rejoining Rangers

Leon Balogun felt he was “coming home” after re-signing for Rangers on a one-year deal to become Michael Beale’s seventh summer recruit.

The 35-year-old centre-back won the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup during two seasons at Ibrox before he joined QPR in 2022.

Balogun’s arrival on a one-year deal – subject to international clearance – comes after the Ibrox club confirmed defender Leon King would be out for a significant period of time with an ankle injury.

After joining the Gers squad in their Germany training camp, the Nigeria international told the club’s official website: “I am just excited to be honest.

“It is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really, really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back, it is nice to say the least.

“I know second is no option, I know what people are going to say very quickly if we are not performing so it is time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need.”

Speaking about the experienced former Fortuna Dusseldorf, Mainz 05 and Brighton defender, Beale said: “Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man.

“He is extremely well liked by everyone inside the club and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities rejoining our squad.

“Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play.

“As a free agent, we were able to move quickly so that he could join us here in Germany.

“It was really nice to see the reception he received from the players and staff on joining us here at the camp.”