Lewis Alessandra and Aaron Hayden staying with Carlisle
17:23pm, Thu 22 Apr 2021
Carlisle pair Lewis Alessandra and Aaron Hayden will remain at Brunton Park next season after the Sky Bet League Two club activated contract clauses.
Striker Alessandra, 32, moved to Carlisle in January 2020 and has scored nine goals in 56 games, while defender Hayden, 24, has made 70 appearances since joining the Cumbrians in 2019.
Director of football David Holdsworth told the club website: “I’m really pleased to have another two completed and agreed.
“It’s good news for us, for the players and the fans, and hopefully we’ll have more to come in the near future.”
Carlisle announced on Wednesday that Jack Armer, Taylor Charters, Josh Dixon and Joe Riley would be staying with them for the 2021-22 campaign.