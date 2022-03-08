Lewis Baker leaves it late as Stoke snatch point at Barnsley

An equaliser from Lewis Baker deep into stoppage time snatched a point for Stoke in a 1-1 draw against Barnsley.

A stunning strike from Domingos Quina with 20 minutes remaining had seemingly won it for the home side, only for Baker to pop up at the death.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi made one change to the team that lost at Derby on Saturday, with Liam Kitching coming in.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill made five changes to his team following the home defeat to Blackpool, with Joe Allen, James Chester, Jordan Thompson, Jacob Brown and Demeaco Duhaney joining the starting XI.

Remy Vita let fly from range early on for the Tykes but did not trouble goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

Baker was inches away from giving the Potters the lead but his curling effort from distance cannoned back off a post.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was allowed a free header from a Stoke corner but the defender could only place his header wide.

Callum Brittain then stung the palms of Bonham but he got down well and stopped the effort comfortably.

Phil Jagielka’s header was the last chance of the half but the save was routine for Tykes goalkeeper Brad Collins and the sides were all-square going into the break.

Stoke came close to taking a lightning-quick second-half lead but Collins did enough to stop Brown from tapping in.

The away side put a significant amount of teasing crosses into the box from the left-hand side but no Stoke bodies were there to convert.

Play was stopped for a brief period as a fan in the home end received medical attention.

Barnsley forward Domingos Quina lit up the match in the 70th minute with a stunning goal. He evaded several challenges from the Stoke defence before turning the ball onto his left foot and curling a beautiful strike past Collins to give the Tykes a valuable lead.

The Potters brought on veteran Steven Fletcher and fellow striker Tyrese Campbell in search of a leveller. Josh Maja almost found it but his effort from the edge of the box went agonisingly wide.

The pressure finally paid off in the fifth minute of time added on when Baker struck from distance with his left foot and the ball flew past Collins to give Stoke a much-deserved equaliser.

Barnsley would have gone above Derby and been three points from safety with victory but they remain in 23rd place, while Stoke are 15th.