Lewis Cook signs new three-year contract with Bournemouth
Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has signed a new three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.
The 24-year-old, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in March, has made 120 appearances for the Cherries since joining from Leeds in 2016.
Cook won a single England cap in March 2018 – coming on as a substitute in a Wembley friendly against Italy – and was later named on standby for Gareth Southgate’s squad for that year’s World Cup.
Bournemouth, who are bidding to return to the Premier League at the second attempt following relegation in 2020, appointed former Fulham boss Scott Parker as manager in June.
“I’m delighted, I’m really happy with where the club is at the moment,” said Cook on afcb.co.uk, after committing his future to the club until 2024.
“I’m really excited about the new management team, the first few games that I’ve watched have made me excited.
“I’m really happy to get it sorted and signed, now I’ll knuckle down ready to get back on the pitch.”
Also speaking to the club website, Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “I know Scott and his team think highly of Lewis and are very much looking forward to getting him back once his recovery has been completed.”