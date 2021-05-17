Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay missing for Brighton again

Neal Maupay is sent off against Wolves
Neal Maupay is sent off against Wolves (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:40pm, Mon 17 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out when Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

The pair remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9.

Dunk’s fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also set to be absent again.

Kevin De Bruyne could return for City after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

The Belgian playmaker is back in training, leaving Sergio Aguero as the only known absentee for the visit to the south coast.

After Scott Carson’s surprise debut in Friday’s 4-3 win at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said regular number one Ederson would return for the final two league games of the season.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Karbownik, Burn, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Izquierdo, Caicedo, Connolly, Welbeck, Andone, Tau, Zeqiri.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Ake, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Brighton

Preview

PA