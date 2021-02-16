Lewis Johnson signs first professional contract with MK Dons
Lewis Johnson has promised to repay MK Dons’ faith in him after signing his first professional contract.
The 17-year-old joined on scholarship terms in August 2019 following his departure from Aston Villa.
Johnson has played nine games for Russell Martin’s first team this season, including four appearances in Sky Bet League One.
“It’s a great feeling,” the attacker told the club’s website. “A lot of hard work has gone in to get to this point and I’m just grateful to the manager, all the staff here at MK Dons and my family too.
“The club have been brilliant with me ever since I joined here from Aston Villa. Every member of staff and all my teammates have wanted me to succeed and helped me get to where I am now.
“I’ve become a much better player, and a person, for being with the first team this season too. I’ve grown so much and the aim now is to kick on, keep developing and hopefully help the team climb up the leagues.”