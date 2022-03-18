Lewis McCann nets late Dunfermline leveller against Morton
Lewis McCann’s late equaliser gave Dunfermline’s chances of staying in the cinch Championship a lift as they drew 1-1 with Morton.
Ian Wilson had given the visitors the lead just before half-time at East End Park when he fired in from distance.
Dunfermline looked set to get nothing from the match until McCann headed home from a Dom Thomas cross to level matters in the 88th minute.
The result ensures Dunfermline remain level on points with second-bottom Queen of the South, but they still sit at the foot of the table after 29 matches.
