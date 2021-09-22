Lewis O’Brien signs new long-term contract with Huddersfield
Lewis O’Brien has committed his future to Huddersfield by signing a new long-term deal.
The 22-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to Leeds during the recent transfer window, but will now stay at Town until the summer of 2025.
O’Brien has scored six goals in 86 appearances for Town.
Head coach Carlos Corberan told the club’s official website: “It’s a very positive moment for the club, because Lewis is the perfect example of the kind of player we want to create – someone who has graduated from the academy to the first team, becoming an important player for the club.
“Working with Lewis is a privilege for me as head coach, because he never stops working for his team or tires of trying to get better or finding solutions for us within a game. He has in his personality all of the values that I want in one player.”