14 November 2022

Lewis Simper a fitness concern for Cambridge ahead of FA Cup replay

By NewsChain Sport
14 November 2022

Cambridge will check on midfielder Lewis Simper ahead of their FA Cup first-round replay against non-League Curzon Ashton.

Simper suffered a blow to the foot in the latter stages of Saturday’s goalless draw with Bolton in Sky Bet League One.

Forward Sam Smith also took a knock in the game but has been passed fit.

Defender Harrison Dunk could be rested.

National League North side Curzon have a doubt over midfielder Sam Walker, who was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s loss at Brackley.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King Charles celebrates 74th birthday with new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, just like his father

news

Boris will be back, says loyal cheerleader Nadine Dorries

news

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news