Lewis Simper a fitness concern for Cambridge ahead of FA Cup replay
Cambridge will check on midfielder Lewis Simper ahead of their FA Cup first-round replay against non-League Curzon Ashton.
Simper suffered a blow to the foot in the latter stages of Saturday’s goalless draw with Bolton in Sky Bet League One.
Forward Sam Smith also took a knock in the game but has been passed fit.
Defender Harrison Dunk could be rested.
National League North side Curzon have a doubt over midfielder Sam Walker, who was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s loss at Brackley.
