Lewis Simper could make Cambridge return against Accrington after FA Cup absence
Lewis Simper is likely to be one of several players returning to the Cambridge side after missing a tense FA Cup clash in midweek.
Simper sat out the penalty shoot-out victory over non-league Curzon Ashton having taken a knock in the previous outing against Bolton, but should be ready to reclaim his spot.
Jubril Okedina, Harrison Dunk, Harvey Knibbs and Jack Lankester were all rotated out of the side and will be hoping to make the starting XI again.
Sam Smith is vulnerable up front having not scored since netting a hat-trick on August 27.
Accrington manager John Coleman will be without injured duo Sean McConville and Joe Pritchard for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.
McConville suffered a calf injury in the home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out and Pritchard picked up a hamstring problem in the same game.
Ryan Astley is also out with a knee injury and fellow defender Michael Nottingham is sidelined until early in the new year.
Forward Kody Adedoyin is getting back to full fitness following a lengthy absence and was a late substitute against Wednesday.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox