Lewis Simper signs one-year extension to his current Cambridge deal
15:33pm, Fri 18 Jun 2021
Cambridge midfielder Lewis Simper has signed a one-year extension to his current contract.
Simper, who came through the club’s youth set-up, will see his deal run through until June 2023, having spent a spell on loan at Concord Rangers last season.
U’s head coach Mark Bonner said on the club website: “This contract gives Lewis more time to keep developing.
“If he commits to his work and keeps striving to improve, he is a player who can have a bright future with us.”