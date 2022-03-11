Lewis Travis commits his future to Blackburn by signing long-term contract
Lewis Travis has committed his long-term future to Blackburn.
The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at Ewood Park until June 2026.
Travis told Rovers’ official website: “It means the world to stay with the club that gave me my chance in the game.
“This club means everything to me, I owe a lot to Rovers and the fact that the club wanted to keep me for another four years was an opportunity that I wanted to take.
“We’ve got a young team, a really good gaffer, we’re in a good position in the league and the aim is to kick on from here. There was no reason for me to not want to stay here.”
