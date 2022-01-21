21 January 2022

Lewis Travis could be back for Blackburn but Ben Brereton Diaz misses out

By NewsChain Sport
21 January 2022

Lewis Travis could be back available for selection when Blackburn host Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful the midfielder will be able to return to the squad after missing games against Cardiff and Hull due to illness.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz will miss the Boro clash after being selected for the Chile squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Pickering is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Middlesbrough will be without new signing Riley McGree for their trip to Lancashire.

The midfielder has been called up to the Australia squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, putting his Boro debut on hold.

Folarin Balogun will also be hoping to push for more minutes after coming off the bench in the second half to make his Boro debut against Reading at the weekend.

Boss Chris Wilder is still without long-term knee injury victims Marc Bola and Marcus Browne.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity

Toby Kirkup death: Coroner clears hospital over treatment of Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale star

news

Tracey Emin calls for her donated artwork ‘More Passion’ to be taken down from inside No 10 amid ‘shameful’ Partygate storm

news