Lewis Young hopes unbeaten run earns Crawley job permanently

Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young reiterated his desire to secure the job on a permanent basis after a 1-0 home win over Barrow made it five league games unbeaten under him.

Young has guided the Red Devils to three wins and two draws since taking over from the sacked Kevin Betsy and he has lifted them to 18th place from being bottom in his first game.

Ashley Nadesan’s fifth goal in five league games in only the sixth minute proved enough to end Barrow’s four-game unbeaten league run, and Young would be overjoyed if he lands the position full-time.

The former Reds defender said: “If it’s me I would be more than ecstatic.

“The club should never have been where it was when I took over.

“I’m enjoying it and fingers crossed I get the chance.

“If it’s someone else I just hope they continue to build on what we have done.

“I have received tremendous support, especially from (veteran defender) Tony Craig who has been over and above.”

Young felt that his side “shocked” Barrow by playing three strikers for the first time since the opening day of the season.

He admitted: “We shocked them by the way we approached it.

“There were a few scares in the end and it was a gladiator effort to see it through.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild felt his men paid a heavy price for not starting well.

He confessed: “It’s the first time I’ve seen it. We don’t need an inquest – we didn’t start well and they score. At 1-0 up they defended for their lives.”

Wild was dismayed the Bluebirds were not awarded a penalty for handball just before the hour mark and added: “It was a definite penalty. I’ve seen it back and it’s not even a doubt.

“In this league 80 per cent of teams who score first go on to win and we’ve got to get out of the blocks.

“It’s frustrating because we want to do well. We just didn’t look like a front-foot team.”