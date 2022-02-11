11 February 2022

Leyton Orient aiming to end long winless run against Salford

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2022

Leyton Orient will look to collect their first win in more than two months against League Two play-off hopefuls Salford.

Kenny Jackett’s men have picked up just two points from eight matches since beating Swindon at home on December 7.

The O’s suffered a 1-0 stoppage-time defeat on Tuesday at Exeter, where Dan Happe dislocated his knee to rule him out for the long-term.

Jackett expects to have one or two back this weekend, with Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald pushing to return after Covid.

Ash Eastham is a doubt for Salford’s trip.

The 30-year-old was replaced by Theo Vassell on Tuesday after the defender picked up an injury 31 minutes into the 0-0 draw at Sutton.

January signing Luke Bolton is pushing for his first start after making his debut off the bench in that game, but Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Josh Morris remain out.

Veteran frontman Ian Henderson also remains sidelined, along with Donald Love and Ibou Touray.

