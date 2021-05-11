Leyton Orient let 11 members of their squad depart
Managerless Leyton Orient have released a number of players who helped them win the Vanarama National League title two years ago.
The O’s have let 11 members of their squad in total depart following an 11th-place finish in Sky Bet League Two while loanees Tunji Akinola, Nick Freeman and Tristan Abrahams have returned to their parent clubs.
Jobi McAnuff, who was player-manager for the final 16 games of the season, announced his retirement at the weekend and is joined by Myles Judd, Josh Coulson, Jamie Turley, Joe Widdowson, Brendon Shabani, James Dayton, Jordan Maguire-Drew, Louis Dennis and Lee Angol in leaving the club.
Director of football Martin Ling has also not offered new terms to his son Sam Ling, but Lawrence Vigouroux, Dan Happe, Jayden Sweeney, Craig Clay, James Brophy, Conor Wilkinson and Danny Johnson have been made offers to stay.
“It’s important we thank them for the work they put in and recognise they will always be a big part of our history, in getting us out of the National League,” Ling said of those players released.
“We won’t be making any signings whilst we conclude the process to bring the new manager in and they will be a big part of that process for shaping that squad, as we look towards next season.”