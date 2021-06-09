Leyton Orient make midfielder Darren Pratley their first signing of the summer

Darren Pratley has signed for Leyton Orient after being released by Charlton
By NewsChain Sport
16:55pm, Wed 09 Jun 2021
Leyton Orient have made midfielder Darren Pratley their first signing of the summer and appointed him club captain.

The 36-year-old moves across London from Sky Bet League One side Charlton on a free transfer after three seasons at the Valley.

Pratley, who worked with O’s boss Kenny Jackett at Swansea, said: “This is a massive club in the division, it’s a local club to me and I’m happy to be here.

“Kenny signed me 15 years ago at Swansea when I was 21, so it was a no-brainer.”

Jackett was delighted to secure the services of the former Bolton midfielder and has made him the new club captain at Orient.

The 59-year-old added: “He has got good leadership skills, not least by being a good player. He is a good athlete. I think he will help us to dominate the midfield. He has experience and leadership and it’s a very good signing for us.”

