Leyton Orient make midfielder Darren Pratley their first signing of the summer
Leyton Orient have made midfielder Darren Pratley their first signing of the summer and appointed him club captain.
The 36-year-old moves across London from Sky Bet League One side Charlton on a free transfer after three seasons at the Valley.
Pratley, who worked with O’s boss Kenny Jackett at Swansea, said: “This is a massive club in the division, it’s a local club to me and I’m happy to be here.
“Kenny signed me 15 years ago at Swansea when I was 21, so it was a no-brainer.”
Jackett was delighted to secure the services of the former Bolton midfielder and has made him the new club captain at Orient.
The 59-year-old added: “He has got good leadership skills, not least by being a good player. He is a good athlete. I think he will help us to dominate the midfield. He has experience and leadership and it’s a very good signing for us.”