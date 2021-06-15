Leyton Orient sign Omar Beckles on two-year deal

Omar Beckles in action for Crewe Alexandra
Omar Beckles in action for Crewe Alexandra (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:39pm, Tue 15 Jun 2021
Leyton Orient have confirmed the signing of defender Omar Beckles on a two-year deal.

Beckles moves to the Breyer Group Stadium after rejecting a new deal with Sky Bet League One side Crewe to play League Two football under Orient’s new manager Kenny Jackett.

The Leytonstone-born centre-back, 29, featured 43 times for Crewe in the 2020-21 campaign after spending three seasons with Shrewsbury.

Orient boss Jackett told the club’s website: “I’m really pleased to add Omar to our group.

“He was keen to come back to London, that was important for his next move, he had plenty of offers around the country, but wanted to come here.”

