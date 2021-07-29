Leyton Orient sign winger Theo Archibald on a season-long loan from Lincoln
12:22pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Theo Archibald from Lincoln on a season-long loan deal.
The 23-year-old winger becomes Kenny Jackett’s eighth signing of the summer as the O’s prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet League Two campaign. The Scotsman has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Imps but will drop back down to League Two having previously played for Macclesfield and Forest Green in the division.
Archibald told the club’s website: “I think this will be a good platform for me to play more football than I did last season.
“The season starts next week, and I’m just delighted to be here. There’s a top manager in place here and as you can see, that can really attract players.”