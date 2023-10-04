Leyton Orient to pay tribute to 74-year-old fan who died at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient have paid tribute to supporter Derek Reynolds, who died after being taken unwell towards the end of the League One match against Lincoln on Tuesday night.

After fans had gone on to the pitch to alert the referee to the medical emergency in the East Stand, the match was halted in the 82nd minute and eventually abandoned.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed on Wednesday morning that despite extensive treatment and the combined efforts at the scene – which included an incident response officer, two medics in fast-response cars and an ambulance crew – the 74-year-old man had later been pronounced dead.

On Wednesday afternoon, Orient revealed plans to pay tribute to Reynolds at Saturday’s home game against Reading, with his family invited as guests of the club.

A book of condolence will be available for supporters in the East Stand to sign on Saturday, and then afterwards for all fans in West Stand reception.

“Leyton Orient Football Club is devastated to confirm that supporter Derek Reynolds has passed away,” a club statement read.

“Derek, 74, became unwell at Brisbane Road during Tuesday evening’s league fixture against Lincoln City.

“Despite the best efforts of Derek’s fellow supporters and medical professionals from the club’s on-site paramedics and doctors, Lincoln City and the London Ambulance Service, he sadly lost his life.

“Derek was a lifelong O’s supporter and he lived in Osbourne Road, a short walk from the ground, for many years. As well as being a lifelong fan, Derek was heavily involved in the club and managed the club’s tannoy system during the 1990s.

“The club will be paying tribute to Derek at Saturday’s home fixture against Reading and his family have been invited to the game as guests of the club.

“We would, once again, like to thank Derek’s fellow supporters for the way in which they conducted themselves on Tuesday night and acted to try and help the situation.”

Lincoln also passed on the club’s condolences.

“The thoughts of everyone connected with Lincoln City are with the family of the Leyton Orient supporter Derek Reynolds who passed away during Tuesday night’s game at Brisbane Road,” the Imps said in a post on social media.

Orient were leading 1-0 when the game was stopped, through an early goal from Joe Pigott.

The English Football League will determine whether the fixture will be rescheduled, or if the result at the time of the abandonment will stand. The decision will be taken only after consultation with both clubs.

Guidance is in place for clubs if a supporter becomes unwell in a stadium, with local circumstances determining the action taken.

It is strongly advised the nearest steward is made aware, who will ensure the crowd medical team is notified and that appropriate care is provided.

Then should a situation arise where there is a need for the match to be halted, a decision will be taken between the crowd medical team, the ground safety team and the match officials, with the information relayed to the supporters at the ground. The EFL will also be informed at this point.

All clubs have a matchday medical plan with dedicated crowd medical teams in the stadium, ready to assist at any point during the game.

It is understood that on Tuesday night, the medical team on-site responsible for the care and treatment of ill and injured spectators attended to the supporter in the crowd.

At this time, play resumed on the pitch as per the protocols in place.

After the match had been initially stopped due to a pitch incursion, play was expected to resume following the removal of supporters, with Lincoln subsequently making two substitutions.

Just before the fixture was officially resumed, the referee was made aware that the supporter had been moved to pitchside to aid his treatment. At this point, he signalled for the two teams to return to the dressing room to allow for the treatment of the supporter. The game was then abandoned.