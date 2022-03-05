Leyton Orient’s display against Stevenage frustrates Matt Harrold

Interim Leyton Orient boss Matt Harrold admitted his disappointment at his side’s performance in their Sky Bet League Two relegation battle with Stevenage.

Goals by Luke Prosser and Luke Norris either side of a Ruel Sotiriou equaliser appeared to put Boro on course for their first league win on the road since August – until a wonderful strike from Theo Archibald deep into added time meant they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Harrold, whose side are without a victory in their last eight home games and are winless from their last 13 matches, said: “I’m really happy with the point because the performance didn’t get anywhere near where it needed to be, apart from that rare bit of quality near the end from Theo Archibald which got us something.

“But ultimately I do understand that we need to be much better. We need to find some way of having a little bit more confidence within us.

“It’s really tough on us at the moment as we are giving away sloppy goals which are affecting our confidence.

“There are a lot of nerves around at the moment and I won’t make an excuse as it is what it is, but everyone can sense it and we are all disappointed with how we are showing it.

“To win a game feels like a real uphill battle but we didn’t lose and I am clinging to that positivity because I am frustrated with it because I want it to be so much better.”

Boro boss Paul Tisdale remained upbeat despite the late goal that left his team without a win in their last seven matches.

“It feels like two points lost but I am concentrating on how well we played – and I am so proud of our performance,” he reflected.

“We are so disappointed with the end result because we played so well. We were first to every ball, we played higher up the pitch, we didn’t try to sit back or defend our lead.

“We were positive and tried to get a third and they didn’t get a sniff.

“I have huge question marks on Orient’s first goal and by the laws of the game, I also have questions on them deciding to have a time-out in the second half to have a tactical discussion with their players and that being added on to the end of the game.

“They are the two major debates for me – but we were wonderful.

“I am slightly disappointed we didn’t go and nick a third goal because that last 15 minutes, I thought it would be us to score if any side were to get another goal.

“Our supporters were excellent and they made a massive difference.”