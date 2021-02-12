Liam Boyce gets leaders Hearts a point in a game of two penalties

Hearts striker Liam Boyce
Hearts striker Liam Boyce (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:53pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Liam Boyce’s last-gasp penalty salvaged a point for Scottish Championship leaders Hearts in a 1-1 draw at Queen of the South

Boyce struck in the final minute to break Queens’ hearts and extend the Gorgie club’s lead at the top to 13 points.

Ayo Obileye had given the hosts a 43rd-minute lead from the penalty spot after Isaiah Jones had been brought down by Stephen Kingsley.

Hearts, who had won their last three games without conceding, had carried the greater threat in the early stages.

Gary Mackay-Steven headed just over and Jamie Walker forced a fine save from Rohan Ferguson in the Queen of the South goal.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the closing stages and were rewarded when Boyce made no mistake from the spot, after being brought down by Rhys Breen.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Queen of the South

PA