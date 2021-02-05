Liam Boyce scores the only goal as Hearts defeat Ayr to go 12 points clear

Liam Boyce celebrates a goal
Liam Boyce celebrates a goal (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:44pm, Fri 05 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Liam Boyce scored his 11th goal of the season as Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship with a 1-0 victory at play-off chasing Ayr

Boyce converted from the penalty spot three minutes after half-time to move the Jambos 12 points clear of second-placed Dunfermline.

The visitors saw claims for an early penalty waved away when Boyce went down while Jamie Walker shot over in a first half of limited chances.

Hearts were given a spot-kick in the 48th minute following a handball in the box and Boyce made no mistake from 12 yards as the Jambos claimed a third consecutive league win.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ayr

PA