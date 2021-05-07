Liam Cooper back from ban for Leeds’ game with Tottenham

Liam Cooper during a warm-up
Liam Cooper during a warm-up (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:08am, Fri 07 May 2021
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is back in contention for the home game against Tottenham after suspension.

Cooper has completed a three-game ban following his straight red card in the win at Manchester City last month.

Kalvin Phillips (knee) and Raphinha (thigh) both remain doubtful and will be assessed, while Helder Costa (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham will still be without Ben Davies.

The Wales left-back is nursing an ankle injury which has kept him out since the end of March and may not play again this season.

Lucas Moura (knock) and Tanguy Ndombele (muscle) have both trained all week and will be fit for the clash at Elland Road.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Berardi, Dallas, Shackleton, Klich, Roberts, Rodrigo, Harrison, Hernandez, Poveda, Bamford, Gelhardt.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

