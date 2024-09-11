Liam Cooper departs Leeds after 10 years ahead of a move to CSKA Sofia
Liam Cooper has ended a 10-year spell with Leeds and completed a move to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.
The Championship club’s former captain, 33, has been a free agent since his contract expired in June.
Cooper, who moved to Elland Road in August 2014, made 284 appearances and captained the side when they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.
Leeds said Cooper would be remembered as “one of the club’s greatest ever captains”.
In a open letter to Leeds supporters, the Scotland defender wrote: “To the fans, yes you lunatics and the heart beat of our great club.
“Your unwavering support for myself and the boys meant everything. You will never know how much you drive the players on, my only sadness looking back is not getting to lift that title at Elland Road in front of you.
“I leave the club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times.
“I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football.
“As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I’ll see you in the terraces.”
