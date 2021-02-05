Liam Craig not reading too much into St Johnstone’s clash with Livingston

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig doubts the outcome of this weekend’s trip to Livingston will have much of a bearing on the teams’ Betfred Cup final showdown at the end of the month.

Livingston have already beaten the Saints home and away this season, most recently in December as part of an ongoing 14-match unbeaten stretch in all competitions, which Craig and his team-mates are all too eager to end.

However, the St Johnstone stalwart believes there should be no extra significance attached to Saturday’s result, even if it is only three weeks until the sides meet again at Hampden Park with a major trophy at stake.

“We’ve not beaten Livingston this year, we want to put that right,” he said. “Psychologically it might help but it is a totally different game, a totally different pitch at the end of the month.

“We’ve lost two games to Livingston this season and we’ve looked at how we can rectify that, but certainly if we win we’ll not be going into the cup final any more confident or any less confident.

“One of the reasons we’ve been successful at St Johnstone over the years is we don’t get too excited when we win games or too despondent when we lose games, you just take each one as it comes.”

There is already a question mark over Murray Davidson’s availability for the Glasgow showpiece on February 28 after he limped off in St Johnstone’s 1-0 defeat at Rangers on Wednesday following a rash lunge by Kemar Roofe.

Davidson missed the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup triumph through injury and Craig is hoping the damage is not as bad as feared.

“It would be horrendous for any player,” Craig said. “I’ve been close with Muz for many years now and I know about his disappointment at missing the Scottish Cup final through injury.

“To miss the League Cup would be devastating for him and the club because he is someone who deserves this opportunity. He’s not been ruled out yet and until he is, we’ll remain positive.”

Having just turned 34, Craig is at an age where most players are contemplating their futures but he insists there are no immediate plans to hang up his boots just yet.

“What drives me on every day is the fact I love it,” he said. “There’s just a real togetherness here and when you can go and achieve stuff, like we have and we’ve been successful at St Johnstone, you want to achieve more.

“Speaking to people that have retired, you’re a long time retired so I’ve got to enjoy it as much as I can and hopefully there will be a League Cup trophy and a few more success stories before I retire.”