Liam Feeney’s header wrapped up a 3-2 win for Scunthorpe over Dagenham (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).
18 February 2023

Liam Feeney fires late clincher in Scunthorpe comeback win against Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Liam Feeney grabbed an injury-time clincher as struggling Scunthorpe came from behind to beat Dagenham and Redbridge 3-2 at Glanford Park.

Harry Phipps headed Dagenham in front on eight minutes from Omar Mussa’s corner.

But Ben Richards-Everton marked his debut, on loan from Yeovil, by climbing to head Scunthorpe level from a 15th-minute corner.

Cameron Wilson then fired the Iron into the lead in first-half stoppage time, checking onto this left foot and curling a shot into the top left corner.

After a second half of few chances, two minutes into injury time Feeney latched onto a rebound to head home and wrap up the points.

Dean Rance pulled a goal back for Dagenham in the final minute of stoppage time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

world news

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news