Liam Fox keeps a level head despite Dundee United’s league position

Dundee United players are unlikely to panic after dropping back to the bottom of the cinch Premiership if they follow the approach of head coach Liam Fox.

United have been much improved since the mid-season break but they fell back to the foot of the table on Wednesday when they lost 1-0 at Kilmarnock.

The defeat came less than 24 hours after a concerning end to the transfer window for United fans, who were left waiting in vain for a replacement for experienced forward Tony Watt, who joined St Mirren on loan.

But Fox remained on an even keel after the Rugby Park loss and his calming influence could prove crucial at Tynecastle.

“We never get too high when we win, we never get too low when we lose,” he said “We need to take it on the chin and make sure we get a reaction.”

On going bottom, he said: “We have been there before as well so no one is going to panic about that.

“Is it where we want to be? Absolutely not. But I think there is going to be a lot of to-ing and fro-ing. It’s very, very tight at the bottom of the league.

“We just need to make sure we concentrate on the next game, which is another tough one away to Hearts at Tynecastle.

“We can’t start getting nervous or worried about that, we just need to go out and perform and execute.”