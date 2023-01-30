Liam Fox takes heart from Dundee United’s ‘character and resolve’ in Celtic loss

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox will take some encouragement from the character his side showed after losing two quickfire goals against Celtic.

Jota and Aaron Mooy netted within five minutes of each other early in the second half on Sunday at Tannadice.

Celtic’s second goal in the previous meeting between the teams on Tayside, in the 40th minute of the game in August, sparked an unprecedented collapse from United as they suffered a record 9-0 home defeat which cost Jack Ross his job.

But this time Celtic created few further chances and United striker Steven Fletcher twice forced saves as his side experienced decent spells of possession.

It was a similar story when Rangers visited Tannadice several weeks ago and netted two goals early in the second half in a 2-0 win.

Fox is looking for more from his side but they continued to display that they have moved beyond their fragile early-season form ahead of Wednesday’s trip to face a Kilmarnock side who are among three teams level on points with United at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

“It’s small positive to take,” Fox said. “Maybe previously we’ve gone under a wee bit but it did not get any worse here or in the Rangers game.

“The boys stuck together and did what we were asking them to do and they showed a bit of character and resolve. But we need to be better on the ball. That’s the next step.

“We did not ask enough questions of Celtic. There is lots to learn and lots to work on but we don’t have much time for that because we are looking forward to the next game. Come Wednesday night we will be ready to go.”