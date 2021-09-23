Liam McCarron commits to Leeds

Liam McCarron will remain at Elland Road until at least the summer of 2023 (Leeds)
By NewsChain Sport
9:00am, Thu 23 Sep 2021
Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.

Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”

Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.

He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

