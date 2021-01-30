Liam Palmer effort enough as Sheffield Wednesday edge Preston

Liam Palmer’s first-half strike proved enough as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a fourth-consecutive home win with a narrow 1-0 victory over Preston at Hillsborough.

The three points saw 23rd-placed Wednesday close the gap at the bottom of the Championship as the Lilywhites remained 11th.

Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson made three changes from the side that lost to Coventry 2-0 in midweek. Josh Windass was replaced by Elias Kachunga, while Osaze Urhoghide and Callum Paterson came in for Julian Borner and Andre Green, who both dropped to the bench.

Preston manager Alex Neil made one change from the team which drew against Reading last weekend with fit-again Andrew Hughes replacing Joe Rafferty.

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan had the first chance of the game but the Owls midfielder could only hit the ball over from his second-minute half-volley.

The hosts pressed as Sam Hutchinson played in Paterson but the defender’s shot arrowed wide of Daniel Iversen’s post in the 11th minute.

Preston’s Ben Whiteman forced Keiren Westwood into his first save of the afternoon as they Lilywhites midfielder took on a shot from distance in the 19th minute.

The visitors tried their hand at breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute as Whiteman went for goal from a free-kick – awarded for a foul on Emil Jakobsen – but the Englishman could only fire the ball wide of the bottom-left corner.

The Owls took the lead on the brink of half-time as Palmer scored his first Wednesday goal in over nine years. Assisted by Kachunga with a headed pass, the midfielder tapped home from close range in the 45th minute.

Brad Potts had the first chance after the interval but the Preston midfielder could only drag his shot wide in the 49th minute.

Jakobsen followed as he tried to fire his side level, although the Dane’s effort lacked pace and proved a comfortable stop for Westwood in the 62nd minute.

Neil’s side began to knock on the door as Westwood denied Potts with a fingertip save two minutes later.

Intricate Preston’s build-up play then led to Whiteman shooting wide after Jayson Molumby pulled the ball back from the byline, but his effort sailed wide in the 67th minute.

Bannan came close to doubling Wednesday’s score with 18 minutes remaining as he tried his luck from outside the box and forced Iverson to tip the ball over his crossbar.

Scott Sinclair came close to levelling for the visitors shortly after but he was unfortunate to head inches over from a fast-paced cross into the six-yard box as Wednesday held on for maximum points.