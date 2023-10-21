21 October 2023

Liam Sercombe gives Cheltenham first win of the season as Cambridge beaten

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2023

Liam Sercombe’s early goal was to enough to sink Cambridge 1-0 and earn Cheltenham their first win of the season.

The midfielder beat goalkeeper Jack Stevens with a deft chip from 20 yards in the fifth minute.

It was only the bottom-placed Robins’ second league goal of the season, but they are already showing signs of improvement under new boss Darrell Clarke.They had picked up a creditable 1-1 draw with Derby County in their last league outing.

Cheltenham started well against a Cambridge side who were winless in six.

Liam Smith forced a save from Stevens a minute before Sercombe’s goal and Tom Bradbury was also close in the 11th minute.

Rob Street’s header from Sean Long’s crossed drifted just past the far post before half-time.

James Olayinka tested Stevens early in the second half, but Cambridge were close a leveller when Michael Morrison’s close-range header cleared the bar in the 70th minute.

Street saw another headed effort turned over by a flying Stevens three minutes later and Smith was denied by Morrison’s block late on, but Cheltenham had done enough to end their 175-day wait for a win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

football

Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt

world news

Third person dies and plane skids off runway as Storm Babet batters UK

news