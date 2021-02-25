‘Life-changing’ move to Philadelphia Union for Scotland defender Stuart Findlay

Stuart Findlay has completed a “life-changing” transfer from Kilmarnock to Philadelphia Union.

Killie will receive an undisclosed fee for the immediate transfer of the centre-back, who was out of contract at the end of the campaign, ahead of the start of the Major League Soccer season.

The 25-year-old has made almost 150 appearances for Killie, having spent time on loan at Rugby Park from both Celtic and Newcastle before signing on a permanent transfer in 2018.

The Scotland international told Kilmarnock’s official website: “It’s a life changing move for me, my fiancee and my family with a new way of life and at this stage of my career this was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.

“I wanted to end my time with Kilmarnock in the best way possible and I’m pleased the club will benefit financially from me moving on before my contract expires.

“It’s a move that is right for all parties and I’m glad that the fans have been understanding about everything.

“To be able to share some of the moments and goals that I’ve scored with the fans – it’s impossible not to hold the club dear to your heart.

“I’ll miss the football, the supporters and the people around the club who I’ve shared these great years with.”

The club’s head of football operations, James Fowler, explained the board’s reasoning in accepting the deal while the team are fighting a relegation battle.

“We didn’t want to lose Stuart but with his contract expiring in a few months, it is a good deal for the club and presents Stuart with a new and exciting challenge in his career,” Fowler said.

“We were prepared for the possibility of losing Stuart and were proactive in the January window by bringing Zech Medley in on loan to make sure that we weren’t left short in defence.

“Stuart has enjoyed many good moments here and has been a great ambassador for the club and we wish him all the very best for the future.”