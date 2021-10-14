Lincoln and Plymouth punished after players clashed in League One game
Lincoln and Plymouth have both been fined over the behaviour of their players during a League One clash earlier this month.
Tensions were running high late in the game after Lincoln were awarded a controversial penalty, scored by Anthony Scully, which earned them a 2-2 draw.
In stoppage time, a delay over determining which team had won a throw-in led to a melee and, although no yellow cards were issued at the time, both teams were charged by the Football Association.
Announcing the punishment on Thursday, an FA statement read: “Lincoln City FC and Plymouth Argyle FC have been fined £2,750 and £2,500 respectively after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that occurred during their EFL League One fixture on Saturday 2 October 2021.
“Both clubs admitted failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of the fixture.”
Plymouth are the League One leaders, while Lincoln are 17th.
