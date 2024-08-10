Lincoln bos Michael Skubala delighted to escape tough Burton clash with win

Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala was delighted to come away from a tough opening day game at Burton with a 3-2 victory.

Udoka Godwin-Malife pounced on a rebound to put Burton ahead but Lincoln hit back quickly when O’Connor headed home.

Tendayi Darikwa nodded the Imps ahead but Bodin headed in a Brewers equaliser and the game seemed to be petering out into a draw but Lincoln struck late on as O’Connor headed a winner.

Skubala said: “The first game of the season is always tricky. I thought we started the game brilliantly. We were on top and lively but got caught.

“In the end it is about getting the three points, and you can see the character of these boys is fantastic and they ground it. The skipper was amazing with his two goals.

“At times we looked a bit scrappy, but we have come away from home and got the three points.

“We knew that Burton would want to dominate but we thought we could counter on them and with a little bit more committal in the transition we could have got in behind them more.

“It was a tough performance and there is still loads to do and we are growing in terms of getting better. They ran, we worked hard and you cant fault their effort because I thought it was amazing.”

Burton coach Mark Robinson was left to reflect on a promising performance but ultimately one that yielded no points from his new look squad.

He said: “We have just played a team that finished a point outside the play-offs last season and are tipped to do well again this year and we certainly weren’t second best apart from the goals we conceded.”

Albion have made nineteen new signings in the summer, and they appear to be gelling well but came up just short against an impressive Lincoln.

“I thought the chance from Billy Bodin in the second half was onside so that one has gone against us but it is what it is and I think we certainly deserved something from the game.”

Two of the Lincoln goals came from set pieces and Robinson acknowledged that his new look side need to iron out little things to prevent those sorts of goals hurting them.

“Although we want to play and be exciting to watch you can’t concede naïve goals and you have to iron those out and we will be more than alright. It is just about a bit more organisation.

“The early equaliser knocked the wind out of our sails a bit, but we regrouped ourselves and there were a lot of positives. We had lots of chances and lots of the ball and you’d be more worried if you didn’t have that.”