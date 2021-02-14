Lincoln boss Michael Appleton happy with a point against Accrington

Michael Appleton was satisfied with a 2-2 draw against Accrington after admitting his Lincoln side “only played for 45 minutes”.

The Imps looked set to go six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One when Tom Hopper’s header, six minutes from time, made it 2-1.

But Dion Charles’ fine finish in the 90th minute secured a deserved point for John Coleman’s side.

Charles had given Stanley a sixth-minute lead after a wayward clearance from Lincoln goalkeeper Alex Palmer landed at his feet.

The Imps were second-best in the first half, but improved after the break and drew level when Morgan Rogers headed home after 53 minutes.

“Considering we only played for 45 minutes, to be disappointed to only get one point against a decent side (is a good thing). But it is frustrating,” Appleton said.

“Having said that, watching us play (well) in the second half in the manner that we did, having been really careless in the 18-yard box and not getting more goals, I’ve got to be happy.

“I say it to the players all the time, if we can’t win against the sides that are up there with us, we certainly can’t lose the game.”

Appleton felt his side’s first-half performance lacked “personality”.

“I thought they (Accrington) played their part in the game and did play well, but I thought it was more down to us,” added Appleton.

“There wasn’t personality about us in the first half, that’s what disappointed me. We never looked to play the ball forward with a purpose.

“I made my feelings very clear at half-time and I thought the response I got from them was great.”

A draw was the least Accrington deserved and manager Coleman felt his side should have returned to Lancashire with all three points.

“We did more than enough to win the game,” said Coleman.

“But we conceded two poor goals from our point of view. Lincoln are a top side and you’re not going to keep them quiet all night. We did well for most of the night and they’ve got exciting forwards who barely got into the game.

“But to concede from two headers when you’ve got the height and strength we’ve got and the way they’ve come about, sloppy defending from us. We gave the ball away cheaply.

“You’ve got to give our lads a lot of credit for the way they came back and got a point, which was the least we deserved, in my opinion.

“It shows you how far we’ve come when we’ve come to the league leaders, who’ve set the benchmark. And Lincoln are a good side, there’s no denying that. They’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season, but we’re disappointed coming here and not winning.

“We believe we can go anywhere and win anybody.”