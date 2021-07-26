Lincoln boss Michael Appleton takes training for first time since cancer op
Lincoln manager Michael Appleton has returned to the training ground for the first time since an operation to remove a cancerous tumour.
Appleton had taken a two-week break from his role after revealing he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
The club shared some photos of a healthy-looking Appleton from Monday’s training session on their Twitter feed, with the simple caption: “Welcome back, Michael”
In an open letter published on the club’s website on July 13, the 45-year-old wrote: “Although things are going well on and off the pitch at the club, I do have some news to share with you which means you’ll see and hear a bit less from me over the next couple of weeks.
“A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with testicular cancer and will have the tumour removed this week. There are some quite scary words in that sentence, but this is quite a routine operation and the indications are that I should be back up and on my feet in no time.
“I do need to take a bit of a break, though, and after the surgery will be taking a couple of weeks to recover. This means I won’t be in the dugout for some of our pre-season games, but will be liaising closely with the coaching team as we continue preparations for the campaign.”