Lincoln boss Michael Appleton takes training for first time since cancer op

17:38pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Lincoln manager Michael Appleton has returned to the training ground for the first time since an operation to remove a cancerous tumour.

Appleton had taken a two-week break from his role after revealing he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The club shared some photos of a healthy-looking Appleton from Monday’s training session on their Twitter feed, with the simple caption: “Welcome back, Michael”

In an open letter published on the club’s website on July 13, the 45-year-old wrote: “Although things are going well on and off the pitch at the club, I do have some news to share with you which means you’ll see and hear a bit less from me over the next couple of weeks.

“A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with testicular cancer and will have the tumour removed this week. There are some quite scary words in that sentence, but this is quite a routine operation and the indications are that I should be back up and on my feet in no time.

“I do need to take a bit of a break, though, and after the surgery will be taking a couple of weeks to recover. This means I won’t be in the dugout for some of our pre-season games, but will be liaising closely with the coaching team as we continue preparations for the campaign.”

