Lincoln deserved more than Sheffield Wednesday draw, says Michael Appleton

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton felt his side deserved all three points after their 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead before Lewis Montsma equalised in the closing stages of the game.

Appleton said: “It was a good performance and I thought we deserved three points, if I’m being honest.

“I thought it was highly unfair for us to go behind because of how we played up to that point.

“We dominated in the first half and in the early parts of the second half I thought we were quite dominant.

“They scored a goal and all of a sudden the crowd get behind them and they get a lift and we have to dig in for 10 minutes, which we did do.

“The way they coped with that and didn’t allow them to create too many clear-cut chances after they scored that first goal allowed us to get back into the game.

“We can talk about clean sheets, but the reality is that the forward players have to take responsibility and they have to score goals. We created enough today to win a couple of games.”

The first opening saw Anthony Scully dispossess Dominic Iorfa and advance into the Wednesday penalty area before firing in a shot which was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post.

Scully sent another shot straight at the goalkeeper in the first half, with Peacock-Farrell also keeping out an effort from Lewis Fiorini.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s firm effort was saved by Josh Griffiths and Adeniran followed up to turn the ball in from a tight angle.

Dele-Bashiru then made a good run into the area before putting his shot beyond the far post, while Iorfa also fired wide.

Montsma equalised with a near-post header from a corner 10 minutes from time.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “It’s probably not good enough because we want to win games and we’ve not won the game.

“Because we’re at home, you’d probably say it wasn’t a good enough performance because we want to win.

“We conceded from a set-play, which is something we’ve been looking at and something we need to keep looking at.

“The performance levels weren’t at what we’d set, but we still managed to come out with a result.

“It’s up to me to look back at the video and see how he got free (for the goal). I’m not sure if there was a block in there and why he got so free.

“We didn’t have that real impetus in the first half and we said we wanted to get people forward more in the second half instead of sitting back behind the ball.

“We tried to push on and get the second goal.”