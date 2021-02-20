Lincoln remain top of League One with comeback win over Wigan

Tom Hopper fired Lincoln to victory at Wigan
Tom Hopper fired Lincoln to victory at Wigan (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:21pm, Sat 20 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Lincoln cemented their position at the top of Sky Bet League One with a battling 2-1 victory at struggling Wigan

Callum Lang put Wigan ahead but Lincoln soon levelled through Anthony Scully and Tom Hopper’s 73rd-minute winner ensured the points would be heading home with the leaders.

The home side were good value for their 33rd-minute lead, with Lang driving through the Lincoln half before rifling into the top corner from fully 30 yards.

However, with those lucky few in the stadium still catching their breath, Wigan pressed the self-destruct button at the other end.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones was unable to deal with a routine ball into the box barely a minute later, and Scully slotted home from close range.

After that it was real end-to-end stuff, with Wigan giving as much if not more than they were getting from their high-flying opponents.

But the winning goal, when it came 17 minutes from time, fell to Lincoln, with Hopper getting the better of Curtis Tilt before firing home.

Even then Wigan had chances to rescue a point, but Jamie Proctor, Lang and Will Keane all failed to hit the mark from great positions.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wigan

PA