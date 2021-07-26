Lincoln secure winger Hakeeb Adelakun on long-term deal

Hakeeb Adelakun has joined Lincoln (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:45pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Lincoln have signed winger Hakeeb Adelakun on a long-term deal following his departure from Bristol City.

The 25-year-old started his career at Scunthorpe, making his debut at 16, and also enjoyed loan spells at Rotherham and Hull.

Manager Michael Appleton told the Imps’ website: “Hakeeb is a talented winger who has good experience in League One and has also played at a higher level.

“He is a pacey and creative player and a good addition to our attacking options.”

