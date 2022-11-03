03 November 2022

Lincoln to make a late decision on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth for Chippenham game

By NewsChain Sport
03 November 2022

Lincoln will check on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth ahead of their FA Cup clash against Chippenham.

Rushworth was replaced by Jordan Wright during the first half of Tuesday’s draw with Accrington after taking a blow to the head but boss Mark Kennedy insisted afterwards it was only a precaution.

Kennedy may give Wright a run-out anyway, with the Imps boss certain to rotate for the first-round match.

Daniel Mandroiu (hamstring), Teddy Bishop (hamstring), Joe Walsh (calf) and Lewis Montsma (knee) are all likely to remain sidelined.

National League South side Chippenham are making only their fourth appearance in the first round.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Braverman under pressure as Albanian Prime Minister slams 'madhouse' Britain

news

Matt Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt

news

Rishi Sunak makes ‘screeching U-turn’ on attending Cop27 climate summit in Egypt

news