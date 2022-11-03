Lincoln to make a late decision on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth for Chippenham game
Lincoln will check on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth ahead of their FA Cup clash against Chippenham.
Rushworth was replaced by Jordan Wright during the first half of Tuesday’s draw with Accrington after taking a blow to the head but boss Mark Kennedy insisted afterwards it was only a precaution.
Kennedy may give Wright a run-out anyway, with the Imps boss certain to rotate for the first-round match.
Daniel Mandroiu (hamstring), Teddy Bishop (hamstring), Joe Walsh (calf) and Lewis Montsma (knee) are all likely to remain sidelined.
National League South side Chippenham are making only their fourth appearance in the first round.
