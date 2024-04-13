Lincoln’s impressive unbeaten run ended as Wigan snatch last-gasp victory
Play-off chasing Lincoln saw their 16-game unbeaten run ended by Charlie Hughes’ last-gasp winner as Wigan claimed a 2-1 victory at the LNER Stadium.
The Imps looked well-placed to extend their impressive run even further having battled back from a goal behind.
Jonny Smith fired Latics into a welcome 20th-minute lead with his first goal since New Year’s Day. The midfielder’s sweet strike took a slight deflection as it flew into the bottom corner.
But Daniel Mandroiu levelled for the Imps five minutes before the break with a fine finish.
It was the Irish midfielder’s first goal for nearly two months but it could not have come at a better time as the hosts found a way back into the contest.
Smith had an early effort saved, while at the other end Hughes rifled a right-foot shot just wide.
Thelo Aasgaard turned provider for Smith to open the scoring, before Mandroiu had a powerful shot saved.
Ben House went close before Mandriou levelled and leading scorer Joe Taylor had a header saved on the stroke of half-time.
Jason Kerr headed wide for Latics and Tom Pearce blasted over, but Hughes’ stunning last-gasp volley saw the visitors take the points.
