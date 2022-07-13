13 July 2022

Linfield stun The New Saints with added-time double

By NewsChain Sport
13 July 2022

Jamie Mulgrew’s last-gasp strike and Ethan Devine’s goal in extra-time sent Linfield into the second round of qualifying for the Champions League to leave The New Saints reeling.

Ryan Brobbel gave the Welsh champions a slender lead heading into the second leg and it seemed it would be decisive as that remained the only goal heading into time added-on at Windsor Park.

But Linfield captain Mulgrew thumped home from 25 yards out to level the tie in the fourth-minute of injury-time before Devine struck to give the Northern Irish side a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Chris McKee collected a ball over the top before squaring to Devine to score from close range as Linfield booked a meeting against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the next round.

