Lionel Messi ‘agrees two-year deal with Paris St Germain’

Lionel Messi has agreed to sign for Paris St Germain, according to reports.

The six-time world player of the year’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, also appeared to confirm the move as he was surrounded by reporters at Barcelona airport on Tuesday.

Messi is now a free agent after Barcelona announced last week they were unable to fulfil the terms of a new contract due to financial difficulties.

The 34-year-old then bade an emotional farewell to the Catalan club at a press conference at the weekend.

PSG were immediately linked with the Argentinian and it is now being claimed Messi is set to sign a two-year deal, with the option of a further year, with the French club.

Asked by reporters if he could confirm this, Jorge Messi appeared to say, “Yes”.

Lionel Messi’s wife revealed the couple (Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram)

Messi himself also arrived at the airport, apparently Paris-bound.

His wife Antonela posted an update on her Instagram account which read, “All together towards a new adventure” alongside a picture of the pair on an aeroplane.

Joining PSG would see Messi link up with his former Nou Camp team-mate and Brazil star Neymar.

And the former Santos ace expressed his joy that Messi was set to join him in Paris with a post on his Instagram story which featured the words ‘Back together’ above a montage of the duo’s best goals and assists from their time together in Catalonia.

Messi would link up with former Barca team-mate Neymar at PSG (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Messi has played his entire club career to date at Barca after joining the club at the age of 13.

He came close to leaving the club after a disagreement last summer but that was eventually resolved. His contract expired at the end of last season and he had agreed to take a pay-cut in a new deal but the club were still unable to proceed.

He leaves Barca as their record goalscorer with 682 and having won 35 trophies.