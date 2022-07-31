31 July 2022

Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

By NewsChain Sport
31 July 2022
  • England v Germany, 5pm kick-off
  • Hosts England looking to win the tournament for first time
  • Germany have been European champions a record eight times, including six of the last seven editions
  • Beth Mead (Eng) and Alexandra Popp (Ger) lead race for Golden Boot on six goals, with Alessia Russo (Eng) on four
  • Wembley Stadium is sold-out for the final.
England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

