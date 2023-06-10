10 June 2023

Live – Treble-chasing Manchester City face Inter Milan in Champions League final

By NewsChain Sport
10 June 2023
  • Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
  • Kick-off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is at 2000BST.
  • Pep Guardiola's side are bidding to complete the treble, having won the Premier League and FA Cup.

1600 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Champions League final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as Manchester City and Inter Milan slog it out in Istanbul.

