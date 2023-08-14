Liverpool bosses in critical talks with Klopp amid transfer battle

John Henry and other Fenway Sports Group members are expected to attend Liverpool's 2023-24 Premier League opener against Chelsea. The Liverpool board are reportedly frustrated over the publicised pursuit of Moises Caicedo. Liverpool's £110 million deal for Caicedo has been confirmed but Chelsea are close to signing him for £115 million. It was hoped Caicedo would replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. The atmosphere is anticipated to be tense as Chelsea also seek to recruit Romeo Lavia, with Liverpool's three bids rejected. It is suggested that the Liverpool board will discuss matters with Jurgen Klopp while in England.

Chelsea are set to face Liverpool without goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, as he nears a season-long loan move to Real Madrid. Summer signing Robert Sanchez is expected to make his full debut in Kepa's absence. Several other Chelsea players, including new arrival Christopher Nkunku, are also out of action. Off the pitch, a fierce transfer battle is unfolding between the two clubs, with Chelsea close to securing Brighton's Moises Caicedo for £115 million, despite Liverpool's accepted £110 million offer. Southampton's Romeo Lavia is another shared target.

Chelsea's opener against Liverpool has been complicated by the last-minute loan signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid. Although previously set to start, his departure forces manager Mauricio Pochettino to revise plans. Despite recent struggles against Liverpool, Pochettino's commendable record on opening days sets hopes high. Potential debuts from summer signings Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi could bolster the team, although new recruit Christopher Nkunku may remain sidelined with a knee injury. Robert Sanchez, who joined the club 10 days ago, will make his debut, setting the stage for the season.

Son Heung-min, Tottenham's new captain, has committed to working hard for the club's success following his appointment. The departure of Harry Kane and the imminent exit of Hugo Lloris opened the way for Son's new role, with James Maddison and Cristian Romero named as vice-captains. His acceptance speech has reportedly buoyed team spirit ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford. Despite rumours of injury, Richarlison is expected to be fit for the match. Tottenham have a strong opening record, having lost only once in their last seven season openers.

Defending Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic, are set to take on Aberdeen in their pursuit of a third consecutive title. Having a global fan base, this reappointment of Northern Irishman Brendan Rodgers as manager has left fans worldwide buzzing with anticipation. The worldwide fame of the Glasgow club has attracted supporters from various celebrities, including renowned musicians, actors, singers, and comedians. We have compiled a list of 77 prominent Celtic supporters for your perusal.

Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, lauded Newcastle United's strength at home after a 5-1 defeat on the Premier League's opening day. Despite an early goal by Villa, Newcastle dominated the game, with Eddie Howe's team leading 2-1 at half-time and extending this in the second half. Substitutes Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson also scored, helping to avenge Newcastle's 3-0 loss at Villa Park in April. Emery vowed to analyse Villa's performance and focus on the next match, also expressing concern over the injured Tyrone Mings. Next, Newcastle play Manchester City and Villa host Everton.

Amanda Staveley, co-owner of Newcastle United, has expressed satisfaction with the club's summer transfer business, which saw them acquire Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento for a total of £120 million. The new additions made a significant impact in the team's 5-1 victory against Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League. The co-owners also shared their excitement about the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park after 20 years. The club are now preparing for their upcoming match against Manchester City.

Romeo Lavia reportedly favours a move to Liverpool over Chelsea, despite the Stamford Bridge club closing in on a fee agreement with Southampton. Liverpool have seen three bids rejected for the 19-year-old midfielder, their latest being £45m, while Chelsea have offered £48m. Lavia remains Liverpool's preference but the club may need to up their bid due to Chelsea's potential £52m arrangement. Liverpool also have a record £111m offer for Brighton's Moisés Caicedo, who prefers Chelsea. With midfielders required after the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool may also consider Fluminense’s Andre as a cheaper option.

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Everton's Amadou Onana and Fiorentina's Sofyan Ambrabat, with Fred set to join Fenerbahce. Onana, who migrated from Lille to Everton last year, is on United's radar, according to the Daily Mail. The interest comes with Fred slated for a Saturday medical in Turkey, confirming reports of his imminent departure. This move will require United to strengthen their midfield. Fred, who joined United in 2018, has scored 14 goals in 213 appearances. A deal worth €15m, with €10m paid upfront, has been reportedly agreed for his transfer to Fenerbahce.

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, has confirmed that newcomer Rasmus Hojlund will miss the team's first match of the Premier League season against Wolves due to fitness issues. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to debut, with Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson unavailable. Despite injuries to Tyrell Malacia, Amad, and Kobbie Mainoo, Ten Hag remains confident in the squad's fitness and depth. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire's future at the club remains uncertain after a £30m offer from West Ham, despite being available for selection in the opening game.