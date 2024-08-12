Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Martin Zubimendi opts to stay at Real Sociedad

Liverpool’s hopes of signing primary transfer target Martin Zubimendi have been dashed after the player opted to remain at Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old Euro 2024 winner with Spain had been identified as the priority to fill the defensive midfield role in what would have been the first major signing of the summer for new head coach Arne Slot.

It is understood Zubimendi has a buy-out clause of £51.6million but after expressing their interest the PA news agency understands the player has rebuffed the approach after initially suggesting he was open to a move.

Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes was informed of the decision on Monday evening after Sociedad launched a charm offensive in an attempt to get the player to stay.

The defensive midfield role is a position which has been in need of strengthening since the departure of Fabinho 12 months ago.

Japan international Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart late in the window last August for £16million but the now 31-year-old was only viewed as a short-term solution.

Alexis Mac Allister was deployed in the number six position for most of last season and last month Liverpool rejected a £12million bid from Marseille for Endo.

Slot has used a number of players in the position in pre-season – Ryan Gravenberch and Endo did the job in Sunday’s friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas respectively while Curtis Jones, Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were also deployed in the position during games on the tour of the United States.

I have quite a good idea which player suits there at this moment

After Sunday’s matches, Slot appeared to have made up his mind, saying: “I have quite a good idea which player suits there at this moment.

“But we are only one week working together with some players. Sometimes you feel this is the best number six but then the combination with the other two might not work out that well.

“But it’s not to say the ones who played will play next week or the weeks after.”