15 February 2022

Liverpool get Jordan Henderson boost ahead of Inter Milan trip

NewsChain Sport
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to travel to Inter Milan for their last-16 Champions League first leg.

The midfielder sustained a gashed knee in Sunday’s win at Burnley but is set to fly out with the rest of the team.

January signing Luis Diaz has been added to the squad and is likely to make his European debut for the club in the San Siro.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Robertson, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Morton, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

